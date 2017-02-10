Lincolnshire Co-op opens new £1.2m store

Goxhill shoppers can now enjoy a range of benefits including money back on their shopping and support for local charities with the opening of a new Co-op food store.

The £1.2 million outlet has a 15-space car park and offers a wide variety of groceries, locally sourced goods including meat, an in-store bakery and a Costa Coffee machine, plus a selection of hot food to go.

People living in Goxhill will be able to sign up to be members of Lincolnshire Co-op and collect dividend on what they buy, which they can then use to get money off their shopping. Members also support local charities. Every time a member uses their dividend card, the Society makes a donation to good cause as part of its Community Champions scheme.

The current Community Champion for Goxhill is Harbour Place, a homelessness charity based in Grimsby.

Goxhill is a new trading area for Lincolnshire Co-op and the store opening has created 15 full and part time jobs.

On opening day, shoppers will be able to feast on free pastries and the first 50 customers will receive a bouquet of flowers.

An official opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday 15th February in front of an audience of local guests. Donations of £250 each will be made to Harbour Place and Goxhill Parish Council.

Goxhill Food Store Manager Lee Chaplin said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to this brand new food store and we hope that lots of people come to say hello on opening day.

“As well as offering customers a convenient place to do their shopping, this store will also give local residents the chance to sign up to be members of Lincolnshire Co-op, collect dividend and take advantage of other member benefits like exclusive offers and events.”