Lincolnshire companies reach final of Midlands Family Business Awards 2017

A total of 13 Lincolnshire businesses have reached the final of the Midlands Family Business Awards 2017.

The awards will take place at a black-tie dinner on Thursday, November 9th at Derby Velodrome, which will be attended by more than 300 guests.

Skegness-based Micronclean have been nominated in both the Family Business of the Year and Best Use of Digital categories.

Also up for two awards are Saxilby-based Orderwise, who have reached the final of the Family Business of the Year and Employer of the Year categories.

Lincolnshire businesses Plum Products and Ramsden International have been selected in the International Trade category.

The county is represented in the Best Small Family Business category by Obam Stairlifts and Quadzilla Quads.

The Rilmac Group is in the final of the Family Business of the Year and Fastest Growing Family Business for its scaffolding business.

And, in the Family Business of the Year section, is Lincoln-based RW Stokes & Sons, while Barrie Truelove has been shortlisted for Director of the Year category, .

In the Service Excellence category, is Firstaid4sport Ltd and Systematic print management and rounding off the shortlist nominations are Allen Signs and Mtag Composites in the Manufacturing Excellence category.

The finalists are also automatically entered into the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants, which will see them face the public vote to find the overall Winner and Highly Commended businesses.

Now in their eighth year, the not-for-profit Midlands Family Business Awards are backed and run by The Wilson Organisation.

The firm’s MD Charlotte Perkins, the third generation of the family to lead the business alongside her sister Annabel Prow, said: “The awards are the region’s only independent initiative to recognise the work and achievements of family businesses.

“Each of this year’s entrants demonstrate the exceptional pedigree of the family businesses based across the Midlands, and the finalists together prove the family business sector’s vital contribution to the region’s economy.

The full line-up of finalists in the ten categories for 2017 is:

Family Business of the Year

Sponsored by Bonningtons

Micronclean (Skegness, Lincolnshire)

NK Motors Ltd (Derby)

Orderwise (Lincoln)

Rilmac Group (Lincolnshire)

RW Stokes & Sons (Lincoln)

S&J European Haulage (Leicestershire)

Best Small Family Business

Sponsored by John Pye Auctions

Airband Community Internet (Worcester)

Obam Stairlifts (Lincoln)

Premier Care (Mansfield, Nottinghamshire)

Quadzilla Quads (Lincolnshire)

River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Rydale Roofing Ltd (Newcastle, Staffordshire)

International Trade

Sponsored by Barclays

Bambino Mio (Northampton)

Crofts & Assinder (Birmingham)

Plum Products (Lincolnshire)

Ramsden International (Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

The Wilkins Group (Nottingham)

Ward Recycling (Woodville, Derbyshire)

Fastest Growing Family Business

Sponsored by PwC

Airband Community Internet (Worcester)

Corporate Solutions Logistics (Birmingham)

NK Motors (Derby)

Oakwood Training Group (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

Open Study College (Birmingham)

Rilmac Scaffolding (Lincoln)

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Royal London

Absolute Works (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Ballards removals (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Dalycom (Mount Sorrell, Leicestershire)

Morley Hayes (Derbyshire)

Orderwise (Lincoln)

River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Director of the Year

Sponsored by Midland Conference Services

A1 Flue Systems – TJ Duncan-Moir

Corporate Solutions Logistics – Des Ponsonby

G Wathall & Son – Helen Wathall

Magenta (UK) Ltd – Steve Lloyd

NK Motors – Sanj Kumar (Derby)

Truelove Property & Construction – Barrie Trulove (Lincoln)

Best Use of Digital

Sponsored by Distinction

Dalycom (Leicestershire)

DerbyDaysOut.co.uk (Derby)

Dupree Creative (Bytham, Nottinghamshire)

Ideal Manufacturing (Northamptonshire)

Micronclean (Skegness, Lincolnshire)

The Workplace Depot (Bingham, Nottinghamshire)

Service Excellence

Sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau LLP

Advance Performance UK (Peterborough)

Ballards Removals (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Firstaid4sport Ltd (Lincoln)

KFE Ltd (Peterborough)

River Canal Rescue (Stafford)

Systematic print management (Lincolnshire)

Manufacturing Excellence

Sponsored by The Wilson Organisation

A1 Flue Systems (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Allen Signs (Lincoln)

GemPort Jewellery (Birmingham)

Ideal Manufacturing (Northamptonshire)

Mtag Composites (Lincolnshire)

Warrior Doors (Tyseley, Birmingham).