Lincolnshire county council reviews controversial street lighting decision

Lincolnshire county council will be conducting a review of its streetlights policy.

The scrutiny review will look at the impact of the new street lighting policy, which has seen thousands of streetlights across the county turned off for part of the night to save £1.7 million from its £5 million annual street lighting budget.

The review will consider how the policy has been implemented and whether there needs to be any adjustments in the light of experience. It will also look at requests of individual examples.

Councillor Robert Parker, Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Board says: “Councillors will delve deeper into the details to find out more, speak to individuals involved and service users and recommend any ways in which things might be improved.”