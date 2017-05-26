Lincolnshire Deputy Chief Constable to leave county

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton is to leave the force after being appointed to Derbyshire.

DCC Knighton, who joined Lincolnshire last year, is due to take up his new role as Derbyshire’s DCC towards the end of June.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “Congratulations to DCC Knighton on his appointment as the next Deputy Chief Constable at Derbyshire. We wish him very well in his new role and I’m very grateful for all of the work he’s put in in Lincolnshire over the last year. He leaves the force in a very good position.”