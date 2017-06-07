Lincolnshire Family Business Forum – last chance to register

The Lincolnshire Family Business Forum which is being held this Friday (9th June) at Hemswell Court, is gathering pace.

The event which is hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest Bank and Andrew & Co Solicitors and supported by Business Lincolnshire (part of the GLEP), will focus on the next generation entering and managing the family business.

It will look at how family businesses prepare, or don’t prepare, for when their children and other family members join the business and take it forward. In particular the event will focus on this from the next generation’s perspective, their experiences and consider the challenges they face and how these can be managed.

Speakers include:

Charlotte Perkins, managing director at the Wilson Organisation – Lincolnshire launch of the Midlands Family Business Awards 2017.

Andy Procter, relationship director at National Westminster Bank’s Commercial Office in Lincoln – The issues around succession how to make a success of succession.

There will also be a panel discussion and Q&A with the younger members of three local family businesses, Rob Myers from Myers Bakery, Sam Singh from Uniform Direct and Tom Walker from Rilmac.

This event will be held on 9th June at Hemswell Court, Lancaster Green, Hemswell Cliff, near Gainsborough, is ideal for family businesses that are looking at the next generation joining them and those younger family members who are hoping to or have recently joined the business.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only and is only open to family businesses. If you would like to attend please email Laura Butler on lbutler@streetsweb.co.uk