Lincolnshire emergency services undergo challenging training exercises

You get the call – a train has crashed into a car on a level crossing, eight people are trapped in a serious four car RTC, a home brewing factory masquerading as a garage has caught fire and is threatening to explode, a lorry carrying hazardous materials has crashed into a school – would you know what to do?

Luckily, Lincolnshire’s firefighters and partner emergency responders do – thanks in part to an excellent training regime.

9th May saw over 100 specialists from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, LIVES, Lincolnshire Police, EMAS and other partner agencies come together to develop their life-saving skills and practice their rescue techniques at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Waddington Training Centre, .

“The scenarios for the day were created to test crews and to encourage new ways of working together with our partners,” said Watch Manager Neil Johnson, Training Facility instructor at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

“It is so important that we come together with other emergency crews, including first responders, so we are all ready to respond quickly together. We know experience is invaluable for our crews – they play it like it’s real and ensure that should the worst happen, our response is effective and well co-ordinated.

“For us, we are no longer just about fighting fires, we have a huge range of skills including rescuing people from RTC’s, carrying out complex rescues from height, working with hazardous materials and rescuing people from water.”

Simon Topham, clinical director from LIVES, comments:

“Even though LIVES responders are all volunteers they are an integral part of the 999 family in Lincolnshire. LIVES first responders bring additional skills to the patient wherever they may be, day and night, every day of the year.

“It’s therefore a great opportunity for to work closely with our 999 colleagues to really hone our skills and team work in such realistic scenarios to ensure that, should a major incident ever occur, the team is fully prepared.

“Participants were put through four traumatic scenarios that are based on real events and were pushed to the limit in terms of complexity, realism and critical decision-making in teams alongside firefighters, police officers and air ambulance medics.”