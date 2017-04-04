Lincolnshire Hospice to host Ladies Lunch

St Barnabas Hospice will be hosting a Ladies Lunch at the Bentley Hotel in South Hykeham, Lincoln later this month, where guests can enjoy a three course meal.

Jennie Storr will present her new talk, ‘Pummelled and Pampered,’ a truly lovely day spent in the company of her daughter Sarah and all that goes with a trip to the health spa.

The main speaker will be Gay Rhodes, who is a firm favourite on the speaker’s circuit. Her notably popular talk, ‘That Certain Age,’ presents an irreverent and light-hearted look at growing older.

Laura Stones, Event Fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Our Ladies Lunch is a great way for women to enjoy each other’s company, delicious food and excellent guest speakers. The Bentley Hotel is easily accessible on the Lincoln bypass, and is sure to provide our guests with a warm and friendly welcome.

“What’s more, every penny raised from this event will help us continue to care for patients and their families throughout our community.”

The event takes place on Tuesday 25 April.