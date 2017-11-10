Lincolnshire has all kinds of places to learn new tricks

From a choir in a cottage to samba in a school hall, new music opportunities for Older Adults are appearing in all sorts of places across Lincolnshire, as part of soundLINCS’ New Tricks project.

New Tricks is soundLINCS’ Older Adults Music Service across Lincolnshire, supported by funding from Arts Council England.

People of all instruments and abilities are welcome to attend, and it is always free to come along and try a session for the first time.

Over 150 older adults are making music every week in villages, towns and cities across the County, which has forced soundLINCS to think outside the box to fit them all in!

As well as sessions at several Arts Centres and Libraries, heritage sites like Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum, churches such as St Botolph’s in Boston and The Side Door in Grimsby and even Lincoln Minster School and an Oxfam Bookshop are opening their doors to help grow music-making groups.

Nikki-Kate Heyes MBE, soundLINCS CEO said: “It has been fantastic to watch New Tricks grow and develop over last year. There are now over 19 New Trick groups and partners spreading the width and length of Lincolnshire. The County is full of many unique venues that can lend their atmosphere and ambience to an ever growing enthusiastic abundance of individuals wanting to make music. Working closely with these sites to create music has been a brilliant experience.”