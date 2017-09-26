Lincolnshire LEP sets up £6m fund to give free training to region’s businesses

Businesses in Greater Lincolnshire are being urged to take advantage of £6m fund set up to offer free training to businesses to help raise productivity and boost business growth.

The money has been made available for businesses in the region through the Skills Support for the Workforce project – but businesses only have until spring next year to apply.

The scheme, funded by the European Social Fund, was launched by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP last year to give businesses the chance for their staff to gain professional training across a range of skills and sectors.

More than 500,000 people of working age living in Greater Lincolnshire, offering great economic strength and growth potential in industries such as food and agriculture, as well as manufacturing, engineering and logistics.

However, some employers have reported that they find it difficult to recruit because potential employees lack academic qualifications.

Employers in the area estimate that 6% of their workforce has no qualifications. In key industries such as agrifood, manufacturing and engineering this rises to 10%.

Ebrahim Dockrat, External Funding Director of Calderdale College, the prime contractor responsible for delivering the project, said: “Based on the region’s specific skills gaps, we have developed a range of flexible and bespoke training plans, designed to help businesses grow.

“Not only can training help increase productivity and the services that businesses can offer, it also motivates and engages the workforce and, as a result, improves employee retention.”

Research has found that employees who undertake non-compulsory, work-related training do their jobs better and are more satisfied with their work. However, a lack of time and potential costs act as a barrier to accessing training. The Skills Support for the Workforce project is designed to tackle these challenges.

The project is co-financed by the European Union’s European Social Fund and the Education and Skills Funding Agency and is available for businesses seeking non-compulsory work-based training to support their business growth plan.

“As this training is funded with European money this is the last project of its kind,” explained Mr Dockrat. “This funding is only available until July 2018 and so it’s a case of get it while you still can.”

Delivered by Calderdale College, the training is for businesses based in Greater Lincolnshire with an annual turnover of less than £50m. For more information, and to see if your business is eligible, visit http://ssw.fundingunit.org.uk/areas/greater-lincolnshire/