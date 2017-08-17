Lincolnshire A-level student pass rate above the national average

Provisional results from 34 out of 39 schools in the county show that Lincolnshire has continued to perform well and results are close to the UK average in many measures.

At 98.1%, the Lincolnshire pass rate for A-levels is ahead of the England average by 0.2%.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services said:

“A-levels are extremely challenging examinations and represent some of the highest academic standards in the world. Success at A-level does not happen by accident. It is only through the hard work of students and teachers, supported by parents and carers, that these fantastic results have been achieved. Well done to all our students. We continue to compete with the best the country has to offer.”

Over a third of Lincolnshire schools, an increase on last year, achieved more A* grades than the national average. This was also the same for those achieving A*-A grades.

In 14 out of 34 schools, 90% or more of students achieved 3+ A-Level passes at A*-E, with one school securing a figure of 100% for 3 or more passes.

The percentage of Lincolnshire A-Level entries securing A*, A*-A, A*-B, A*-C and A*-E is ahead of the East Midlands average in every case.

Data received from 86% (25 out of 29) of Lincolnshire schools so far have either maintained or improved their average A-Level grade.

Seven schools achieved 100% of pass grades:

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford

Horncastle Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy

Sleaford Carre’s Grammar School

Grantham Priory Ruskin Academy

Lincoln The Priory Witham Academy

Grantham Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services says: “Lots of changes have taken place with A-level examinations and these have presented additional challenges for students and teachers. Despite this, our students and the schools that have supported them have still shown that they have what it takes to achieve success. Congratulations to all of our students and I wish them all the best for the future. Their new qualifications will really help them in their future plans and careers.”