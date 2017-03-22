Arts Council award Lincolnshire libraries £200k

Arts Council England and DCMS have awarded over £200,000 to Lincolnshire County Council to create 13 library techno labs.

The funding comes as part of a wider national scheme where the Arts Council has awarded £3.9 million to library services in 30 local authorities as part of the Libraries Opportunities for Everyone Innovation fund.

Launched in December 2016 as part of The Libraries Taskforce strategy to help create successful and sustainable public library services, the fund aims to support innovative activity in England’s public libraries.

The investment will support libraries to help build a fairer society and deliver opportunities for disadvantaged communities across the country.

Lincolnshire County Council will receive a total amount of £231,080 for a project that will create 13 library techno labs in several areas, including Horncastle, Spalding and Gainsborough.

The library labs will provide arts and skills workshops for young unemployed people which will improve their health and well-being as well as enhancing IT and employment skills and strengthen communities by reducing isolation and loneliness. 200 learning sessions on a wide range of artistic and business subjects will be delivered by professional trainers and artists.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England, said: “Libraries are brilliant for books and reading, and they are inclusive spaces where we can learn, create, and participate. This programme has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to fund new activities in libraries and reach people all over the country who might not usually use their local library service.”

Libraries Minister Rob Wilson said: “Libraries are important local assets that not only provide access to books, but are places where people can come together, be inspired and learn new skills. This programme is a fantastic example of how 21st century libraries can offer a range of services that benefit communities across the country and help build a shared society that works for everyone.

“We want libraries to think differently about how they serve people in their local areas. I have been impressed by the innovative projects put forward and I can’t wait to see them in action.”

Kathy Settle, CEO of the Libraries Taskforce, added: “We know that libraries are at the heart of their communities and we want to see them continue to thrive for future generations. Libraries providing a wide range of services to meet local needs is critical to this.

“Having the ability to test out new ideas in new areas through this DCMS-funded programme is an excellent opportunity, and I was delighted at the variety of projects submitted. We’ll be supporting the successful library services to share the evaluation of their projects widely so others can also benefit from their learning.”