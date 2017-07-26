Lincolnshire named and shamed for obesity rates

Lincolnshire has been named and shamed for having a town with the highest obesity rates in the country.

In a study conducted by fitness app WE:BO, using data from the ONS, figures found Boston to be the most overweight place in the UK, with 34% obese.

The findings come from figures of people’s body mass index (BMI) in each town and city, which looks at excess body fat.

But it wasn’t just Boston that caused the county to be named and shamed as South Holland made the top 20 list too, appearing in 12th place.

It was found that 30.1% of people in South Holland are obese.

By comparison, the healthiest place in the UK was Cambridge – sadly not one Lincolnshire towns/city appeared in the top 20 healthiest.

Commenting bon the tables, Sanjeev Virdi, co-founder of WE:BO said: “Obesity has risen sharply in the last 10 years.

“As personal fitness trainers we were really interested in seeing if there was any correlation between obesity rates and things like average wages, the number of fast food outlets and even the number of gyms available.

“We have a responsibility in the UK to help those on lower wages to access to helpful and tailored exercise and nutrition advice. This can no longer be the preserve of the affluent and famous.”