Lincolnshire NFU find new Chairman & Council Delegate

The Lincolnshire branch of the National Farmers Union (NFU) has added a new Council Delegate in John Smith, who farms as part of a family business on the Lincolnshire Wolds.

John takes over the Council Delegate position from Jonathan Brant, who stands down after eight years in the post.

John has twice been Louth, Grimsby and Market Rasen NFU branch chairman and has enjoyed his involvement with NFU.

He said: “During my time as Council Delegate, I want to raise the profile of Lincolnshire at national level, ensuring that our farmers’ and growers’ voices are heard on the issues that matter to them. I want to encourage all members and branches to engage in debate and decisions and in return I hope to communicate effectively the discussions and decisions that have taken place at Council, but most of all I want to be part of a team engaged in farming’s biggest change for a generation.”

John’s appointment comes as Holland Fen farmer Mark Leggot takes over from Minty Willoughby as NFU’s new county chairman.

Mark said: “It is a great honour to be invited to be the next NFU county chairman, a role I last carried out some twelve years ago. The membership in Lincolnshire must have felt that I either got it right last time, or that I still have much to learn, which was why they invited me to have another go with the hope that I would improve my performance.”

On the future of farming and the Brexit negotiations, Mark said: “It is important to keep involved with politicians as we develop our own Domestic Agricultural Policy, and to try to ensure that agriculture doesn’t become a sacrificial pawn in the trade negotiations that will take place as a result of Brexit.

“If some degree of agricultural support is to continue then we also need to ensure that our customers understand that farming support gives exceedingly good value, in terms of the provision of safe and affordable food and the protection of the landscape and biodiversity we all know and enjoy.”