Lincolnshire now tops national table for rural crime

The cost of rural theft has risen sharply in the first half of 2017, despite some businesses ‘turning their farmyards into fortresses’

New figures from NFU Mutual show a 20% increase, prompting fears of a new wave of targeted crime in the countryside. The insurer’s Rural Crime Report tracked a 4% decrease in costs nationally during 2016, with successful joint initiatives involving several police forces and improved on-farm security playing important roles. But the £39.2 million claims total for 2016 will be outstripped by a substantial margin if the trend for January to June 2017 continues.

Being ‘staked out’ is the biggest worry for country people, followed closely by longer police response times in rural areas, according to the leading rural insurer. Criminals continue to target Land Rovers, quad bikes, tractors, tools and livestock.

As Tim Price, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist points out: “While the fall in rural theft in 2016 is welcome news, the sharp rise in the first half of 2017 is deeply worrying.

“Countryside criminals are becoming more brazen and farmers are now having to continually increase security and adopt new ways of protecting their equipment. In some parts of the country, farmers are having to turn their farmyards into fortresses to protect themselves from repeated thieves who are targeting quads, tractors and power tools. They are using tracking devices on tractors, video and infra-red surveillance in their farmyards and even DNA markers to protect sheep from rustlers.

“The threat of becoming a victim of rural crime, and regular reports of suspicious characters watching farms is causing high levels of anxiety amongst farmers who know their rural location makes them vulnerable to attacks.”

He said the Mutual had invested more than £1m to tackle the menace.

“The results of initiatives we support show clearly that when police, farmers and other rural organisations tackle rural crime in an organised way these schemes can be extremely effective,” he added.

Despite the overall drop in the costs of rural crime nationally in 2016, some areas saw increases, with the totals for the North East, South West and the East of England up 8.7%, 5.6% and 3.7% respectively.