Lincolnshire pallet manufacturing firm sold to Scott group

Scott Group has acquired Lincoln headquartered Whirlowdale Trading Co. Ltd (WTC) for an undisclosed sum, in a deal which expands access to the range of sustainable pallet solutions available from the Group’s existing pallet businesses; Scott Pallets, HLC and Pallet Logistics.

The acquisition of WTC will provide additional operational capacity and capability nationally, particularly in the reconditioned business. Together Scott Pallets and WTC are ideally positioned to offer security of supply and support to customers in all parts of the UK across a diverse range of industry sectors.

WTC employs 85 staff and operates its pallet manufacturing and reconditioned business from eight locations in Rotherham (head office and site), Burton, Rainham, Sedgefield, Birtley, Lincoln and Castleford.

Alan Gibson, Scott Pallets’ Managing Director, said: “The combined businesses will deliver enhanced security of supply through access to our exceptionally well established, diverse and controlled reconditioned pallet supply chains. WTC is a well-invested business with a particular strength in reconditioned pallet trading and facilities including strategically located sites, automated pallet production facilities, all adding significant service capability to our current offer”.

“Customers will also benefit from our exceptional combined in-house depth of industry knowledge and technical competence. Together this will deliver industry leading, innovative service developments to support our customers, particularly in relation to sustainability and environmental objectives.”

Andrew Pearce, the previous owner of Whirlowdale, agreed: “I’m delighted to be remaining as a Director of the business and to be able as part of Scott Group to offer customers a more comprehensive choice. Our combined range of pallet products and services, delivered nationally is exceptional.”

The deal was supported by HSBC with BTO and Robertson Craig acting as advisers to Scott Group, and BHP Corporate Finance and hlw Keeble Hawson advising WTC and its shareholders.