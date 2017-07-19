Lincolnshire police train more officers to use Taser

As part of the continued drive to keep the public safe, and to keep officers safe and to resolve incidents as quickly and safely as possible, Lincolnshire Police are training more officers in the use of Taser. They already have a large number of officers trained and this month further officers are being trained to keep communities and themselves safe.

All Taser officers are selected, trained over and above the national standard required and deployed across the county. They are also able to deploy officers from Roads Policing, Armed Response, Dog Handlers and specialist search teams from the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS).

Taser trained officers undergo rigorous training with an initial course of four days, covering the law around how Tasers can be used, decision making, human rights that may be engaged and the considerations required for any use of Taser. This is then followed by two further days within every 12 months to test and refresh their skills and provide updates in terms of legislation and lessons learned from across the country.

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West who leads on Tasers within the force, said:“I have complete confidence in our Taser trained officers. The training they receive in force stands above the level of training which is required nationally. We pay close attention to our auditing processes, making certain every time Taser is used, which means drawn from a holster and not necessarily fired, it is proportionate to the circumstances and the threat faced by the public and the officer,” he said

“When our officers run towards danger I personally want to see them kept safe and leave uninjured, so they can then deal with the next incident. The lawful use of this device must be considered by the officer at the time, and this is part of their training. It is my aim to ensure one in every two officers on patrol are trained and equipped with a Taser.”

Chief Inspector Mark Garthwaite, from EMOpSS, who manages Taser within Lincolnshire, said: “This device keeps the public safe, our officers safe and the people we deal with safer. The device has only been fired 10% of the 209 times it has been drawn. Due to the largely rural nature of our county, the spread of officers, our Chief Officer Teams have supported a wide spread of Taser, with the best equipment available. This ensures officers are able to deploy as quickly as possible and bring incidents to a safe and early resolution.”

Every Taser use is recorded by the officer involved; they answer a carefully thought out list of questions to ensure all aspects of the use are explained. Every use of Taser is then scrutinised by Taser experts to ensure they are satisfied the use was proportionate and necessary. Information is regularly downloaded from our devices which allows managers to access information about the use of the device.

The full name of a Taser device is a Conducted Energy Device.