The Lincolnshire Show countdown begins

The countdown to the Lincolnshire Show has begun. It is, after all, one of the highlights in the annual event calender – showcasing the county’s finest produce and wares across 200 acres.

This year the show is being held on the 21st and 22nd June, so make a date in your diary.

Now in its 133rd year and organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, the 2017 Lincolnshire Show promises another action packed line-up with something for everyone to enjoy.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with a variety of exciting acts, classes and breath-taking performances throughout both days in the Main Ring & Countryside Ring.

Over the two days the Show will feature a horse, pony & livestock competitions, a floral display, sheep dog displays & competitions, special exhibitions, and don’t forget a visit to the Food Court, which will be brimming with Lincolnshire produce from hog roasts and sausages to jams, pickles and cakes. You won’t be able to resist the food on offer and be inspired by a selection of local chef’s recipes in the demonstration kitchen.

Visitors can rest their legs and jump aboard the land train to visit the cows, sheep, pigs and an array of new and traditional farm machinery.

For the younger audience, the Show is packed full of educational stands on food, farming and animals, not least in the Schools Challenge Area.

Whatever you plan to do, we wish you a wonderful day – and do make sure you pay a visit to visit your favourite county magazine, Lincolnshire Today, in our marquee adjacent to the show ring.

This year, in addition to our goodie bags, we’ll have live music, from Lincolnshire’s legendary band ‘The Moggies’ in our hospitality area where regular subscribers and clients can enjoy a wonderful fresh buffet, courtesy of Jocastas catering, and serving refreshments throughout the two days. Visitors to our marquee can also pick up a free copy of our latest magazine and chat with staff about what you’d like to see in the magazine so do pay us a visit.

Lincolnshire Show tickets are now on sale: Find out more at www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.