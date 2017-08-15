Lincolnshire Show adds £11m to regional economy

The Lincolnshire Show has added £11 million to the regional economy, according to new research.

The two-day event – which attracted around 60,000 visitors – saw almost £7.5 million spent at trade stands.

On top of that, more than £3.5 million was spent in the city by county showgoers on travel, accommodation and within local facilities including shops, restaurants and tourist spots.

Showground CEO Jayne Southall said: “It’s amazing to see how much the show continues to benefit the local economy.

“Both spending figures equate to a huge amount, which not only benefits businesses exhibiting at the event, but also Lincolnshire’s economy which receives a significant financial injection from the show.

“The £11 million boost reflects how important the event is for Lincolnshire as a whole. It is not just a county show, but an event that supports tourism in the local area, provides jobs and promotes the agricultural industry in general – a fundamental part of many people’s lives and businesses in our area.”

The show attracts people from all over the country, who either attend to watch and enjoy the exhibits and displays, or take part and compete within well-respected events, such as livestock, equine and horticultural competitions, to name but a few.

This year’s spending report has been produced by The University of Lincoln as part of a survey carried out with visitors during the show.