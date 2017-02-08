Lincolnshire skies raise cash for air ambulance

An idea by Rachel Rodgers, of Surfleet, to create a calendar made up from amateur photos of some of Lincolnshire’s most beautiful skies has raised £4,747 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Last year Rachel set up the Twitter account, @LincsSkies, as somewhere for local photographers to share their favourite photographs of the county’s iconic skies. The account rapidly grew in popularity and now has around 6,000 followers from all round the world.

In September, Rachel asked the account’s followers to submit photos to be considered for a calendar. Out of more than 60 entries, 12 winning photos were chosen by a judging panel which included Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Deputy CEO Sally Crawford.

“The generosity of people has completely blown me away while doing this project,” said Rachel.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is a charity which relies on donations from the communities it serves to raise the £2.1 million it costs every year to keep the Ambucopter in the sky and saving lives 365 days of the year.

Sally Crawford said: “We’re extremely grateful to Rachel and to all the people who helped raise this money by buying a calendar. The amount raised exceeded our expectations. It costs an average of £2,100 each time our Ambucopter goes to a life-threatening incident, so the money will more than cover the cost of two missions.”

Rachel is planning to create another Lincs Skies calendar for 2018, so keep an eye out on @LincsSkies on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more information.