Lincolnshire snack food company in top 50 fastest growing food and drink businesses in UK

Steve Fisher
Lincolnshire-headquartered Pipers Crisps has been named as one of the top fifty fastest growing food and drink businesses in the UK.

The premium crisp maker has appeared in The Grocer’s annual ‘Fast 50’ list for the first time following a 21.2% growth in the company over the last two years.

Pipers Crisps delivers directly from a number of its own regional hubs across the UK using its own vans, as well as supplying customers through selected distribution partners. The company also exports extensively, now selling to 37 countries worldwide.

James McKinney, Managing Director of Pipers Crisps, told Business Link: “I see this as much more than just an acknowledgement of the outstanding growth the company has achieved over the last two years.

“In fact Pipers Crisps has grown strongly every year since it began in 2004; this latest accolade recognises the long-term progress we’ve made thanks to ourstrong brand values, our dedicated staff and our loyal, ever-growing customer base.

“This year, our latest sales figures show further high level growth, reflecting strong demand for all our ‘traditional’ lines and a great performance from our recently launched ‘Wild Thyme and Rosemary’ flavour.

“This vegetarian flavoured crisp, which has proved an instant hit with consumers, was the first creation by our newly set up specialist ‘taste panel team’ who are using their sensory skills in new product development.

“This investment in using science to develop the best flavours, as well as other efficiencies and automation within our factory, will ensure Pipers Crisps stays ahead of the competition as Britain’s tastiest premium crisp brand.”

