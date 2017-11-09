Lincolnshire snack food company in top 50 fastest growing food and drink businesses in UK

Lincolnshire-headquartered Pipers Crisps has been named as one of the top fifty fastest growing food and drink businesses in the UK.

The premium crisp maker has appeared in The Grocer’s annual ‘Fast 50’ list for the first time following a 21.2% growth in the company over the last two years.

Pipers Crisps delivers directly from a number of its own regional hubs across the UK using its own vans, as well as supplying customers through selected distribution partners. The company also exports extensively, now selling to 37 countries worldwide.

James McKinney, Managing Director of Pipers Crisps, told Business Link: “I see this as much more than just an acknowledgement of the outstanding growth the company has achieved over the last two years.

“In fact Pipers Crisps has grown strongly every year since it began in 2004; this latest accolade recognises the long-term progress we’ve made thanks to ourstrong brand values, our dedicated staff and our loyal, ever-growing customer base.