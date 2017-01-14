Lincolnshire student’s artwork chosen for major Exhibition

A former Lincolnshire Academy student is set to have her artwork exhibited in a major exhibition in London.

The work, entitled Wooden Spoon, was created by former Bourne Academy student Jane McNulty and was one of 284 pieces submitted by some 73 different schools of art, in consideration for an exhibition which is a collaboration with the Royal Society of British Artists, to inspire young artists.

Jane’s work will sit alongside those of professional artists at the RBA’s Annual Exhibition, which features the best contemporary representational painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing, sourced from member artists and through open submission.

The ‘Rising Stars’ Exhibition opens in February and the RBA’s annual show at the Mall Galleries opens from Tuesday 21 March to Saturday 1 April 2017, where Jane’s work will also appear.

The exhibitions give an overview of the strength of artistic ability, flair and creativity that exists through Britain today.