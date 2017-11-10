Lincolnshire Today’s festive round-up

Christmas might still be a good month off, but the Yuletide countdown has kicked up a frenzy of forthcoming festive events and celebrations.

Here we gathered up some of our favourite Christmas-themed stories from the last few weeks to help you get in the spirit of the season.

Coca-Cola truck rolling into Lincolnshire this November

The beloved Coca-Cola truck will only be making one stop off in our county this year, can you guess where? Spoilers: it’s not Lincoln.

Lincoln’s reindeer parade returns

What would Christmas be without a sleigh ride or reindeers? Worry not; Lincoln’s got you covered with its hotly-anticipated Reindeer Parade later this month.

Santa spectaculars to raise cash for air ambulance charity

Don’t be a Scrooge; embrace the spirit of giving with the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. The charity is looking for as many people as possible to don a Santa suit to rash vital funds. Full details within.

Charity launches Letter to Santa campaign

Lindsey Lodge Hospice also relies on donations to keep providing its crucial services and this year they return with their Letter to Santa campaign.

Light up a Life this December at Grimsby Minster

Based as we are in Grimsby ourselves, we couldn’t well ignore the festive events taking place on our doorstep. Next month sees St Andrew’s Hospice put its Light up a Life ceremony on at the town’s minister.