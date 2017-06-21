Lincolnshire Today VIP lounge at Lincolnshire show

Well its finally here and after a gruelling few days in the heat, Lincolnshire Today have our marquee all set up and ready to go at the Lincolnshire show.

Lincolnshire Today will hosting a VIP lounge at this years Lincolnshire show in their marquee, which will be in its familiar spot overlooking the ringside, (adjacent to Avenue 6) along with their sister publications: Business Link and Food & Drink International.

This year we’ve booked the Moggies to keep our VIP guests entertained and those with access passes to our lounge area can enjoy an excellent buffet courtesy of Jocastas Catering and drinks of course. We’ll be running a wine tasting competition too, so there’s a chance to win a case of wine delivered to your door.

Guests and visitors can also seize the opportunity to meet the team behind their favourite business magazine and perhaps even twist the ear of our Journalists, if you feel you have an interesting story to tell.

Sadly space is limited in our VIP area so we have to restrict access to those with a VIP pass – these passes allow our clients and subscribers to revisit our corporate hospitality area as many times as they like throughout the two days – so if you aren’t yet a subscriber then nows the time to change that (subscription forms are available at our marquee)

If you can tear yourself away from our music, wine, delicious food and great company, you’ll find a huge number of businesses around the showground – offering everything from the latest cars to legal advice. Estate agents, law firms and accountancies will be exhibiting alongside energy companies, private schools, training companies and property developers.

Of course you’ll find most of these companies in our marquee throughout the day too so its an excellent networking opportunity too. We look forward to meeting readers old and new.