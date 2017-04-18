Lincolnshire Transport Hub opens doors to local community

Contractor Willmott Dixon has welcomed local students and members of the public for an exclusive look into the works on the transformational Lincoln Transport Hub.

As part of the industry wide ‘Open Doors Week’, visitors were treated to a look behind the hoardings at the £30 million project in Lincoln city centre and see the progress being made on the build for themselves.

As well as a site tour, guests had the opportunity to speak to key members of the Willmott Dixon team and have their questions answered by those most closely involved in the scheme.

30 visitors took part throughout the week and included a number of students from Lincoln College. As a result of the visit, several students have been offered further work experience placements over the summer, designed to develop their knowledge and skills of the built environment and contribute to the revolutionary project.

Speaking of the visits, Nick Heath, operations director for the East Midlands at Willmott Dixon, said: “We were delighted to see that each of our three tours were very quickly filled, demonstrating the clear interest the people of Lincoln have in the Transport Hub.

“Feedback from both the site team and our guests have been overwhelmingly positive and it was great to see there was a genuine engagement about how the project is being put together, particularly with regard to the construction techniques we are using on the build and the attentiveness to detail our team apply to each of our projects.

“Building a relationship with those that live and work around the build is critical to us and eventssuch as Open Doors Week are a fantastic opportunity to engage with members of the public and to help them understand the project in more detail from those directly delivering it.

“Our team had a fantastic week and we look forward to welcoming back students from Lincoln College in the summer and continue to encourage and develop the next generation of skilled construction workers into the industry.”

The £30 million Lincoln Transport Hub scheme is a significant regeneration project that will transform the city centre, providing a state-of-the-art bus station, 1,000 space multi-storey car park, retail space and a new pedestrian plaza.

The Open Doors visit at the Lincoln Transport Hub was part of wider engagement across Willmott Dixon’s sites nationwide that saw over 1000 people book visits.