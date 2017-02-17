Lincolnshire unitary authority referendum plan shelved

A referendum to find out whether voters in the county want a new, countywide council which proponents claim will save the public up to £150 million over five years, has now been shelved.

In a statement today, Lincolnshire County Council Leader Martin Hill explained that objections to the public vote had been raised by ‘other councillors’ and on a legal standpoint the poll could not lawfully take place at the same time as the May 4th elections.

Instead of a referendum, Hill points out there is still room for consultation, which although not as legally binding, it still enables the council to consider voters wishes and act accordingly.

Meanwhile those opposed to the single unitary authority point out that the public have not been provided with sufficient information to make an informed choice and argue that being one of the largest counties in the UK with such a diverse range of areas calls for district councils with knowledge of the challenges in each.

The debate continues.