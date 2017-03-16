Lincolnshire waterside restaurant up for sale for £250,000

A waterside restaurant in a west Lincolnshire village has gone up for sale for £250,000.

The Wheelhouse Restaurant, which is next to the Torksey Lock and riverside area, includes a seating area with space for 40 covers and large bar area with fully fitted commercial kitchen and preparation area.

Richard Watkinson, director at estate agency Richard Watkinson & Partners, said: “The Wheelhouse Restaurant has been a very successful eatery in this scenic location and is being offered for sale entirely due to ill health, offering a fantastic opportunity for someone looking for a new venture.

“The restaurant is really cosy, featuring wooden beams throughout with a really well-sized bar area with plenty of on-site parking for visitors.

“Torksey Lock is a wonderful place for boating, wildlife watching and walking and attracts visitors from across the region and further afield. Nearby there is also a lovely tea room and the White Swan pub, so a new restaurant will fit in perfectly.

“This really is an exciting chance for someone looking to open a restaurant in a lovely, rural location in this attractive part of Lincolnshire.”