Lincolnshire wind farm snapped up for £47m

Bishopthorpe Wind Farm in Lincolnshire has been acquired Greencoat UK Wind in a £47 million deal.

The acquisition, which saw BayWa r.e. relinquish control of the wind farm, was funded by Greencoat’s revolving credit facility plus cash resources of £9 million.

The Lincolnshire wind farm is the fifth that Greencoat has snapped up from BayWa.

It has a capacity of 16.4 MW and a forecast net load factor of 35.5%. It was originally developed by ASC Renewables and constructed by BayWa r.e.

It followed the acquisition of Cotton Farm and Earl’s Hall Farm in 2013, Kildrummy in 2014 and then Stroupster in 2015.

Including Bishopthorpe, BayWa r.e. now operates eight wind farms in Greencoat’s portfolio.