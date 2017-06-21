Lincolnshire wins national “innovation in tourism” award

Lincolnshire has won a national Innovation in Tourism Award 2017 after museums, charities, councils and Visit Lincoln joined forces to use aviation heritage to promote the county.

The group, which includes Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, Petwood Hotel, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre, International Bomber Command Centre, South Kesteven District Council and Visit Lincoln, accepted the award in London at an event hosted by Group Travel Organiser Magazine.

The award was just one of five presented by the editorial team of the magazine and saw Lincolnshire nominated alongside Eurostar, P&O Cruises, Virgin Atlantic and other giants in the travel industry.

Talking about the judge’s decision, Val Baynton, editor of Group Travel Organiser Magazine said: “The Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire project has become an inspired experience with themed trails linking museums, visitor centres and events revealing the county’s unique aviation history.

“Highlights include the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre in Coningsby – home to the only airworthy Lancaster bomber – and museums and heritage centres at Grantham, RAF Digby, Ingham, Scampton and Waddington; as well as accommodation at the Petwood Hotel, the former home of 617 Dambusters Squadron.

“Already the group is coordinating bespoke and inspirational itineraries to group organisers, and they have made a bid to the Discover England fund to further promote Lincolnshire”.

The Innovation in Tourism award was awarded to the ‘Welcome to Lincolnshire’ exhibition stand at the two-day British Tourism & Travel Show in March. The stand promoted the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage project, highlighting ‘Bomber County’ rich in iconic heritage buildings, heroic aviation experiences and superb accommodation.