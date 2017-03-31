Lincolnshire’s oldest resident, Violet Davies-Evans, celebrates 109th Birthday at Ashwood Nursing & Care Home

Violet Davies-Evans celebrated her 109th birthday at Ashwood Nursing & Care Home today in Spalding, Lincolnshire. Violet, Lincolnshire’s oldest resident woke up bright and early at 7.30am, keen to get her celebrations underway, she started her day with her favourite bowl of porridge and hot cup of tea.

Staff and residents at the nursing home were joined by Country Court Care Chairman, Abdul Kachra, to celebrate the milestone birthday. Mr Kachra presented Violet with a beautiful orchid and congratulated her on her remarkable achievement.

Violet was also presented with a chocolate birthday cake and staff and residents joined to sing her Happy Birthday, she did a fantastic job of blowing out her candles too! As she tucked into her cake she commented to staff that it was “Delicious” and “full of sugar!”

Always one for elegant clothes, Violet was dressed in a new outfit sent especially for her birthday by her nephew. Violet was overjoyed to have so many staff keen to wish her a happy birthday. She was joined later in the day by members of her family who had travelled to spend the day with her.

Born in Sutterton in 1908, the third child of what was to be a family of four sisters and a brother, Violet Davies-Evans was brought up in Spalding. After leaving school she started work at Pennington’s before moving to Birmingham as a beautician at Marshall and Snelgroves. In the thirties she moved to London to work for Elizabeth Arden as a beauty specialist advising many influential clients on how to make the best of themselves.

Violet was married to Hubert in 1938 and, though they would have liked to have a family that was not to be. At the outbreak of war Elizabeth Arden, herself, offered her a job in America but she chose to stay in London. As well as her day job working as a PA to Christopher Hinton, (Baron Hinton of Bankside) in the Ministry of Supply she was regularly to be found fire-watching on the roofs of the capital.

After the war Violet, her husband and two dogs moved to Oxfordshire where he became the very charismatic head of a school in a large hospital. They enjoyed a busy social life entertaining friends and she was able to demonstrate her wide range of cooking skills as well as the love her of antiques, painting and tapestry work. Sadly, soon after his retirement in 1975, her husband died and, having too large a property to look after on her own, she moved back to Lincolnshire, sharing a house in Osbournby with her also widowed sister, May, and getting fully involved in village life including the WI.

After the death of her sister she moved back to Spalding where she has lived independently until 2014 when she decided that she needed more care and moved into Ashwood Nursing and Care Home.