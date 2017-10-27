Lincs kids to benefit from emotional wellbeing service

Children and young people with emotional wellbeing concerns across Lincolnshire are set to benefit with the launch of a new service.

Healthy Minds Lincolnshire is delivered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

It will provide group and one-to-one interventions to young people, offer advice to parents and carers and work with schools across the county to develop a proactive approach to student’s emotional wellbeing.

The new service will also deliver training to Lincolnshire pre-school and school staff to build confidence and provide tools for them to better support children and young people’s emotional wellbeing.

Service Manager Lee Scigala said that early intervention is key to developing young people’s resilience to be able to cope with whatever life throws at them in the future.

“Healthy Minds Lincolnshire helps to address young people’s emotional wellbeing concerns before serious problems develop and offer early help,” Lee said.

“The idea is to support young people wherever possible in their school environment, allowing them easy access to help.

“We recognise that mental health and emotional wellbeing of children and young people is a growing concern for staff working in educational settings.

“The training and advice offered by Healthy Minds Lincolnshire to schools will prepare them better for supporting resilience of their students.”

Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, added: “Feedback about services told us better support was needed across all age ranges for children and young people.

Healthy Minds Lincolnshire provides that support, with early intervention when children need it, promoting resilience and stopping things escalating to mental health issues.”

The council’s new online access for emotional wellbeing and behaviour support is the first step to accessing the Healthy Minds Lincolnshire and other relevant services.

Professionals, children, young people, parents and carers can visit the website for information and advice.