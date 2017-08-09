Lincs mental health trust shortlisted for national award

A county-based mental health and learning disability NHS trust has been shortlisted for an award in this year’s national Nursing Times Awards.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is one of 10 finalists in the Nursing in Mental Health category, in recognition of its work with carers as part of the ‘Triangle of Care’.

Now in their 27th year, the Nursing Times Awards are one of the most respected accolades in the nursing and healthcare sector.

The ‘Triangle of Care’ standards were developed by the Carers’ Trust to help healthcare organisations ensure carers get the information and support they need to be involved effectively in the way their loved one is cared for.

Donna Bradford, Service Manager for Rehabilitation and Forensic Inpatient Services and Project Lead for the Triangle of Care at the Trust, said: “We started work on the ‘Triangle of Care’ standards within the inpatient wards and crisis teams in 2015.

“A team from the Carers’ Trust and staff working on similar projects in Leeds, Rotherham and Doncaster recently visited to rate our progress so far and they gave us our first ‘star’ out of the two stars that trusts can achieve overall.

“They were especially impressed with our new carers’ leaflet and the education package put together for staff, which was great news.

“However, there is still work to be done and our community teams will now be extending the programme outside of our inpatient services and hopefully achieving a second star.”

Zoë Rowe, Associate Director of Nursing and Quality said: “Carers have a crucial role in supporting our patients and helping us to provide the best holistic care. Implementing the ‘Triangle of Care’ ensures carers’ are engaged, involved and listened to; and that we offer them the right practical support.

“We’re also proud to be flying the flag for Lincolnshire as the only trust in the county to make it through to the Nursing Times Awards shortlists this year.”

The team will give a presentation to the judges in September and the winners will be announced on 2 November 2017 at a ceremony in London.