Lincs & Nots Air Ambulance up for three awards

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has been shortlisted in three Awards of Excellence to be presented by the Association of Air Ambulances.

The categories include ‘Volunteer of the Year’, ‘Air Operations Support Staff Member of the Year’ and ‘Campaign of the Year’.

The annual awards seek to recognise the work undertaken by everyone involved in air ambulance charities across the UK, from operational crew to volunteers.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance covers the 3,500 square miles of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire 365 days a year with one aircraft, at an annual cost of £2.5 million.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “We are very excited to have made the shortlist for these awards. We are already immensely proud of all our crew, staff, volunteers, and fundraisers who each play a vital role in the work that we do, but to have this acknowledged in these national awards is amazing.”

The winners will be announced on November 13.