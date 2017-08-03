Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance clock up busiest day with new helicopter

This week has seen the busiest day so far for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance where the charity responded to five of the most serious 999 calls across the region.

Tuesday (1 August) started as usual with the morning briefing for the day’s crew – chief pilot Paul Smith, co-pilot Llewis Ingamells, paramedics Neil Clarke and Rich Irwin and Dr Dave Cookson, at the charity’s operational base at RAF Waddington.

It wasn’t long though, before the first call of the day came in just after 8am to a serious road traffic collision in Edingley, Nottinghamshire.

The crew immediately jumped into its new AW169 helicopter and were on scene in just 12 minutes.

They treated a driver who had sustained a traumatic head injury and was trapped in his car. On-board medics assisted the land crew in releasing and stabilising the patient ready for transfer to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by land.

From this incident, the crew were immediately dispatched to their second incident of the day – this time in Lincoln.

The new helicopter crossed the county border and got to the patient in just 12 minutes – a journey that by land could have taken around 40 minutes.

Medics treated a patient who had fallen and was suffering with chest and back pain. The patient was stabilised and transported to hospital by land.

Back at base, the crew undertook a series of debriefs following the morning’s missions before the next call came in at 1.40pm, this time to a cyclist in Walcott, near Sleaford, who had fallen off their bike sustaining a serious leg injury.

The Ambucopter arrived on scene within 11 minutes and assisted land crew. Again, the patient was transported to hospital by land.

The crew were then able to land briefly at the Waddington Aircraft Viewing Area to meet some of its fundraisers before being dispatched to their next mission at 3.30pm – a road traffic collision in Great Ponton, near Grantham, involving as motorcyclist.

Arriving on scene in just 17 minutes, medics assisted the land crew in treating a rider suffering with a back injury.

The patient was able to be transported to Peterborough Hospital by land and the crew arrived back at base at 4.44pm. But, there was barely chance for a cup of tea before they were called out to another motorcyclist, this time at Gedney Hill, near Spalding.

The crew arrived and treated a patient who had sustained a traumatic head injury as well as a serious leg injury.

Due to the seriousness and time-critical nature of the injuries our crew airlifted the patient to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, arriving back to base at 7.34pm.

Paramedic Neil Clarke said: “Thanks to the greater endurance of our new helicopter, we were able to respond to five serious, possibly life-threatening, incidents yesterday – above our daily average of three missions.

“Our crew worked alongside the land ambulance crews, delivering advanced procedures and pain relief, as well as delivering a doctor to the scene within minutes of the call coming in, increasing the patient’s chances of survival.”

To make a donation, visit the website.