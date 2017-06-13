Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance unveil new helicopter

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has unveiled its new state-of-the-art helicopter after more than a year in the planning.

The AgustaWestland 169 (AW169) helicopter arrived at its base at RAF Waddington where it will undertake an average of three life-saving missions every single day.

This latest addition has significant benefits and will enhance patient care. It is bigger, giving paramedics and doctors 360-degree access to patients in flight; it is faster meaning it can get to patients quicker; and it has better endurance meaning it can fly further without the need to refuel.

CEO Karen Jobling said: “Excellent patient care is at the heart of everything we do. The combination of speed, endurance, and technology of the AW169 will be of huge benefit to our patients, giving them the very best chances of survival possible in their greatest hour of need.

“The aircraft also has the most advanced navigation capabilities on offer in the industry and is extremely future-proof.

The charity operates with no Government or National Lottery funding, so rely on donations from local people to continue saving lives every day of the year.

Each life-saving mission undertaken with the new aircraft will cost an average of £2,500. With around 1,000 of these missions undertaken every year, the charity needs to raise £2.5 million over the next year.