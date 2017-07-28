Lindsey Lodge to open new café and gift shop

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is gearing up to throw open the doors of its new café and gift shop to the public next month.

Set within the Hospice, the volunteer-run ‘Cake Lounge’ will serve light lunches and afternoon teas, along with affordable gifts and greetings cards.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year, already runs seven retail outlets around Ashby, Brigg, Barton, Epworth and Scunthorpe town centre, and opened its first tea room in Scotter earlier this year.

Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “Our retail outlets are greatly supported by the local community and generate a significant contribution to our annual running costs, but this new venture is a little different for us, as it’s based right in the heart of our Hospice.”

She added: “Our catering team is renowned for providing a first class service to our patients, and recently received a five-star rating. So we hope local people will come along and make us their café of choice for a meal out – and every penny they spend will go towards providing specialist, free of charge, palliative care to the people of North and West Lincolnshire and the East Riding.”

The Cake Lounge opens on Thursday 10 August and can be accessed via the Hospice’s main reception.