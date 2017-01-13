Local bank looking to reward community spirit

Community projects in Lincolnshire could benefit from a share of a £75,000 fund set up by a local bank of, to help progress projects.

The Spirit of the Community Awards, run by the Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank are now open for applications and could see a real difference to projects in the local area.

The Awards, which were launched in 2013, have taken place each year since and are now open for applications with a closing date of Monday 6 March 2017.

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank will make donations to recognise and support community projects which are going the extra mile. Registered charities and not for profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories:

projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money

projects which help people to improve their local environment

projects which help people into employment

The awards are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector which can demonstrate support for the local community. This could include projects helping to upskill people for the workplace, ventures promoting healthy relationships with money, or schemes aiming to protect the environment.

Five projects will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each.

Debbie Crosbie, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks’ Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank Foundation, told Lincolnshire Today: “Clydesdale Bank’s Spirit of the Community Awards aim to recognise and support the vital contribution that voluntary and charitable projects make to their local communities.

“There has been so much fantastic work carried out across hundreds of organisations who provide such vital resources for local communities over the past four years. It is hugely inspiring to see just how much of a difference these awards have made at grass roots level.”

Full details are available on www.cbonline.co.uk/foundation and www.ybonline.co.uk/foundation.