Local businesses encouraged to brush up for Lincoln’s big year

Local business owners are being encouraged to polish their staff’s skills and create a great impression for visitors during a milestone year for Lincoln.

The message comes from Lincoln BIG and city-based training, recruitment and management consultancy LAGAT, as the city gears-up to celebrate the 800th Anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the sealing of The Charter of the Forest on May 20, and the eagerly-awaited launch of the Knights’ Trail.

LAGAT is celebrating winning a contract, awarded by the Lincolnshire LEP (local enterprise partnership), to offer customer service training under the World Host scheme in the city and across Lincolnshire.

Kevin Leeming, LAGAT Recruitment Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer businesses the chance to tap into fully funded training, which will directly benefit them and boost Lincoln and Lincolnshire’s proud reputation of offering visitors a friendly and efficient service.

“The WorldHost training is ideal for customer-facing business, from hotels to guest houses, restaurateurs, café-owners, retailers and managers of tourist attractions, which are determined to give people a tip-top service.”

Training sessions are delivered by way of free one-day workshops. These cover the use of effective communications to ensure businesses win new and retain current customers, ways of creating a good lasting first impression, professional telephone and other mobile techniques and the best way to give customers clear information.

Although courses are ideal for groups of 12 people, businesses keen to send a smaller number of staff on a course, can easily be accommodated.

“The first step is for interested businesses to get in touch with us, then I will visit them and carry out an assessment of their needs. This procedure is necessary to release the funding for course places,” said Mr Leeming.

“This typically takes thirty to forty-five minutes. Once this information is processed, a business’ staff can be booked onto a course within as little as two weeks.”

Lincoln BIG Chief Executive Matt Corrigan said: “Lincoln’s profile is growing. The city’s wealth of historic attractions and superb shopping make it a magnet for day and staying visitors. It is also the perfect conference destination.

“These factors, boosted by a lively programme of at least 70 events, means that we are confident that the city and wider county are expected to attract even more visitors this year. We want them to be impressed with what we offer and to tell their friends.”