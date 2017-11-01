Local charities benefit from annual golf day

A popular annual charity golf day organised by an Ashby man in memory of his daughter has raised over £27,000 for local charities.

The Fast Cabs Annual Charity Golf Day was set up 14 years ago by the late Jodie Bray, who was the managing director of Fast Cabs.

Since daughter Jodie sadly passed away, her father Terry Stubbins has continued to hold the event every year in her memory.

What started as a fun day out for local taxi drivers has now turned into a major event in the golfing calendar locally, and now sees 18 teams teeing off at Grange Park Golf Club in Messingham to raise funds for charity.

This year, the golf fundraiser raised £1,500 which was split between three charities: Lindsey Lodge Hospice; Scunthorpe Macmillan Cancer Support and CRIG (Cardiac Rehabilitation Interest Group).

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Andy Hirst said: “Our share alone over the years totals over £12,000, which is a significant amount of money, and every penny goes towards providing specialist palliative care to all our patients at the hospice.”

Karen Scrivener of Scunthorpe Macmillan Cancer Support said: “The money raised will be used to provide much needed cancer support services in this area.”