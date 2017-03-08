Local poets encouraged to wax lyrical over Lincolnshire Chalk Streams

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is hosting a poetry competition following funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Amateur and professional poets alike will be competing for the top prize of £250, with prices awarded at this year’s Chalk Streams Festival in August.

Open to all ages and abilities, the theme of the competition is – unsurprisingly – ‘Lincolnshire Chalk Streams’, with three age categories: under 11s, 11-17 and 18 and over.

Lincolnshire chalk streams are host to an abundance of flora and fauna, some of which is very rare or under threat such as the water vole, otter, brown trout and water crowfoot.

“The chalk streams can be seen in the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds countryside, much of which has been designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” said Will Bartle, Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Monitoring Officer – Community and Education.

He added: “The Wolds were the birthplace of famous Victorian poet, Lord Alfred Tennyson, making it the perfect location to have a wander and get inspired.”

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is a partnership project between Lincolnshire County Council, The Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Anglian Water, the Environment Agency, Natural England, The Wild Trout Trust and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The aim is to encourage good management of Lincolnshire’s chalk streams through restoration, advice, education and monitoring of water quality.

Entry into the competition is open now and admission closes at midnight on 14 July 2017. Visit the website for full terms and conditions.