London Marathon runners raise money for Jon Egging Trust

Deano Wilkinson (45 and RAF) from Grimsby and Ruth Barksby (39, Retail Assistant) from Nottinghamshire represented the Jon Egging Trust (JET) in the London Marathon on Sunday 23rd April.

The Jon Egging Trust was set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging (Red 4) who tragically lost his life on August 20th, 2011, whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival. The charity realises his dream of helping young people overcome adversity, identify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

Deano, one of the runners raising money for the charity said; “I didn’t see the point of getting these coveted slots in the London Marathon and not taking the opportunity to raise money for charity. After seeing Dr Emma Egging give a presentation about JET, I decided I wanted to raise funds to help this fantastic charity.”

Ruth Barksby adds; “I entered on a whim, thinking not in a million years I would get a place. Imagine the shock when I received the acceptance pack. I wanted to choose a charity that I felt a passion for, and after reading about JET and Blue Skies, I felt a connection with this charity.”

Support from the community is crucial for JET; not only because it enables them to develop its youth engagement programmes locally, but also because it helps JET to fulfill its ambition of working with 10,000 young people nationwide by the year 2020.