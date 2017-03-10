Lottery funding bringing food surplus store to Grimsby

The Big Lottery Fund has awarded £600,000 to Community Shop – the UK’s first social supermarket chain – to kick-start works at its new Grimsby site.

The store – which will take over the old science block of the former school building – will sit alongside Community Learning Services, the Centre4 Advice team, Positive Activities and the Health & Wellbeing Collaborative Teams, amongst others. It is the first to be co-located in a bigger community space, alongside other services.

Founded by surplus stock redistributor Company Shop in 2013, Community shop offers surplus food from the manufacturing supply chain to its members.

Open to individuals living in areas of deprivation and in receipt of welfare support, Community Shop helps its members to stretch their family budgets and kick start positive change in their own lives.

The revenue raised from food sales are invested back into Community Hub, where members gain access to mentoring, advice, skills and business courses and delicious hot meals cooked from surplus in the Community Kitchen.

The funding has been critical, but it is not possible to deliver a Community Shop without the support of local food businesses too, who donate their surplus stock and become long term partners to the store.

Following a roundtable, convened by Melanie Onn MP in 2016, the fish industry in Grimsby has been rallying behind the cause. Young’s and Sealord Caistor Ltd have already committed to support the store and the Community Shop team are actively looking for more partners as they move towards opening after Easter.

Melanie said: “I am delighted that Community Shop is on its way to opening in Grimsby. It will help to provide low-cost, wholesome food, and will have a huge positive impact on the lives of the members and the wider community. It is brilliant to see local food businesses have pledged their support, and I am confident that Community Shop will flourish.”

John Marren, Founder and Chairman of Community Shop, added: “We are so excited to be opening our new Community Shop in Grimsby, a town with a rich food heritage. We are very grateful for all of the support we have received from North East Lincolnshire Council and the Big Lottery Fund, which has been transformative. We would also like to thank Melanie Onn MP, local food businesses and Centre4 for welcoming us with open arms.”