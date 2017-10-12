Louth Cattle Market saved from closure

Louth Cattle Market has been saved from closure after the council decided to refurbish the site.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for rural economy and market towns, said the strong feeling of the community towards the livestock market had influenced the councils decision to withdraw from the sale of the livestock market and said planners will now bring forward a scheme to make the necessary improvements to the facility so it can continue to operate into the future.

Grist explained: “I am very clear though – the site is large and still significantly underused and I’m looking forward to having a positive discussion with the market auctioneers on their plans to increase the site’s usage as a livestock market and what opportunities there may be in the future for the site to be used for a broader range of purposes.”