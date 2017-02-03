Louth schoolgirl wins EU translation competition

A Lincolnshire teenager has won the British leg of a competition to find the best young translators across the European Union.

Amy Baxter of King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth won the Juvenes Translatores prize for her translation from Spanish into English of a text about European history and the importance of languages and translation.

Amy said: “I’m delighted to have won a competition with such an important message. Translation is a fantastic skill to have because it promotes having not only the knowledge of a language, but also a deeper understanding of the people and culture of a country.”

Amy’s translation was judged the best of 284 done by students in 73 schools across the UK between a range of different European languages. She is hoping to go on to study Spanish and Italian at Cambridge University.

Amy will receive her award at a ceremony in Brussels in April, where she will meet national winners from the other 27 EU member countries. More than 3,000 students from over seven hundred schools across Europe entered the competition, translating in 152 different combinations between the EU’s 24 official languages.

Jacqueline Minor, Head of the European Commission’s Representation in the UK said: “Congratulations to Amy Baxter who won against stiff competition. Foreign languages are not only a valuable skill, when you travel abroad or when you apply for a job, but they unlock different cultures.”

Participation in the UK part of the Juvenes Translatores contest is limited to 73 schools each year, chosen by random draw from all schools that apply. All students aged 17 are eligible to enter.

The competition was set up by the European Commission’s translation service to celebrate and nurture translation talent across the EU. It celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.