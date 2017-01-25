Lightning strikes Louth as ultrafast broadband comes to town

Homes and businesses in Louth will be the next to benefit from an ultrafast broadband boost as part of Virgin Media’s Project Lighting expansion.

Work is already underway in the area, where the broadband provider will extend its fibre optic network to 4,500 homes and businesses in the town.

Backed by parent company Liberty Global, Virgin Media is investing £3 billion to extend its ultrafast fibre broadband network to an additional 4 million premises, to reach a total of 17 million homes and businesses by the end of 2019.

Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament for Louth & Horncastle, said: “I am pleased to hear that Louth, within my constituency, has been selected to receive ultrafast broadband as part of Virgin Media’s Project Lightning. Work has already begun and is set to benefit 4,500 premises. I view good connectivity as vitally important for my constituents, so it is fantastic news that homes and businesses in the area will soon be able to enjoy faster connectivity speeds.”

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for IT, Lincolnshire County Council, added: “First-class broadband is no longer a luxury – it’s vital for any modern business or home – so we welcome this investment from Virgin Media. This will complement our own efforts to ensure that everyone in Lincolnshire has access to superfast speeds.”

Work is expected to be completed before the end of the year.