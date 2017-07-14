Louth woodland up for sale

A piece of woodland in the Lincolnshire Wolds is up for sale – with the chance to turn it into a leisure destination.

Bruton Knowles in Nottingham has been instructed to sell 6.5 acres of woodland in the Lincolnshire Wolds’ Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The land, which is adjacent to Kenwick Park Hotel and Spa near Louth, has planning permission for the development of 18 holiday lodges.

There are already 76 holiday lodges in nearby woodland, which are owned by Kenwick Park Estates, where owners can enjoy the facilities at the hotel and its neighbouring golf course.

Sam Spencer, associate at Bruton Knowles Nottingham said: “This is a lovely spot with the land for sale comprising deciduous woodland close to existing lodges, so a developer can easily connect to existing services. It also has a service track from the hotel so is very accessible.

“The continued growth of holiday home ownership and ‘staycation’ business suggests lodges here will be in high demand. It is a superb opportunity for a developer familiar with the sector.”