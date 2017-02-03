‘Love Has No Age Limit’ this Valentine’s Day

KiteNest, a county-based natural cosmetics company, will donate 15% of their February sales to Contact the Elderly charity.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with a less-than-typical approach, KiteNest are donating 15% of their February sales to a charity which tackles the loneliness often felt by elderly people, in a bid to prove that love knows no age limit.

The eco-conscious company is run by Lincolnshire lads Chris and Markus, who pride themselves on producing 100% natural and cruelty-free affordable cosmetics.

Their chosen charity, Contact the Elderly, organises monthly tea parties for small groups of older people in the homes of volunteers across England, Scotland and Wales. With over 677 groups nationwide, they provide a regular, consistent and vital friendship link to almost 5400 people aged 75 and over who live alone, without family or friends nearby.

KiteNest hope that their customers will help them prove that love has no age limit, and use Valentine’s Day and the surrounding month to spread love to the eldest, and often most lonely, members of the community.