Lurcher dogs stolen from Burgh Le Marsh

Three adult Lurchers and five pups have been stolen from a small caravan site on the A158 Burgh bypass.

Two adult male dogs – one white with brown patches and the other silver grizzle in colour – and one adult female dog, which is white with lemon patches as well as three male and two female pups have all gone missing.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw people or vehicles in suspicious circumstances in the area, or who knows of anyone who has recently bought a Lurcher puppy.

Anyone with information should call PC Nicola Paradowski on 101, quoting incident number 157 of 9th January.