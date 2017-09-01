Mablethorpe murder – man charged

A man has been charged in connection with a murder in Mablethorpe.

The victim, Jamie Rudd was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Mablethorpe on Bank Holiday Monday and the perpetrator was arrested by police after using tasers.

Jamie died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and emergency services to save him.

James Patrick Adam (46), of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, has now been charged with the murder and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning (Friday 1st September).

DI Karl Whiffen of EMSOU Major Crime said: “A man has been charged but the investigation continues and it is very important that we speak to every potential witness. I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact us”.

Use the 101 to call or alternatively report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In the meantime tributes are pouring in for the victim, who leaves a wife and young child behind.