Macmillan calls on Lincolnshire businesses

Businesses in Lincolnshire are being invited to take part in a national fundraising campaign to help raise enough money to fund two new Macmillan Professionals.

Every day in Lincolnshire, 13 people will hear the devastating news that they have cancer and 6 will die from the disease.

A fundraising party of over two hundred supporters from across the country will be walking the 297 mile Macmillan Way this July in an attempt to raise £108,000 for the charity.

The route – starting in Boston and ending in Abbotsbury on the Dorset Coast – will take in Surfleet, Thurlby and Stamford before heading across to Oakham and Brampton Ash.

Organisers of the event are calling for help from local businesses who would be willing to support the challenge. This could be by offering corporate sponsorship or by encouraging employees to take part and walk a section of the route either individually or as a company-wide day out.

The challenge is being led by South West law firm, BPE, and spearheaded by lawyer, Rob Bryan.

Rob was inspired to launch the campaign after his mother and a close friend were cared for by Macmillan Cancer Support so he witnessed first-hand the incredible support and care they were given.

He said: “We’re hoping that Lincolnshire businesses will really get behind the cause and join us. It’s a great opportunity to network with like-minded local businesses but also a chance to enhance employee relations.

“We’ve found that people are keen to take part in charity events but with busy lives outside of work, are unable to. By taking part in a business sponsored activity such as this, employees are able to ‘give something back’ but within working hours. It also means employees can socialise with team members in a non-work setting and outside of their own departments.

“We really are rallying support from across the country, it’s very exciting and so great to see how passionate people are about Macmillan Cancer Support. Any level of support would be hugely welcome.”

Jamie Davenport, Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire, added: “Macmillan works tirelessly to support people in Lincolnshire living with cancer, and their families. But resources are tight. We rely heavily on donations from the hard work of fundraisers such as BPE and Rob. Please, if you can join in the walk and help fundraise, any level of support would make a huge difference to Macmillan and to the people that we support.”

The team will set off on the 297 mile challenge from Boston in Lincolnshire on 1st July and walk coast to coast, finishing in Abbotsbury in Dorset on 29th July.

Rob is hoping that everyone walking will raise £297 for the campaign and each sponsor will sponsor at least £29.70. You can involved by joining him on the work or by donating.

For more information about how you can get involved, visit www.macmillanwalk.uk.