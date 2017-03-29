Macmillan looking for Lincolnshire donations

Fundraisers for Macmillan Cancer Support are asking the people of Lincolnshire to help raise enough money to fund two new Macmillan Professionals.

Every day in Lincolnshire, 13 people will hear the devastating news that they have cancer and 6 will die from the disease.

A fundraising party of over two hundred supporters from across the country will be walking the 297 mile Macmillan Way this July in an attempt to raise £108,000 for the charity.

The route, starting in Boston in Lincolnshire and ending in Abbotsbury on the Dorset Coast, will take in Surfleet, Thurlby and Stamford.

The fundraisers are calling for help from individuals, groups and businesses in the region who would be willing to support the challenge by either taking part in a section of the walk, or by offering corporate or individual sponsorship.

The challenge is being led by South West law firm BPE, and spearheaded by lawyer, Rob Bryan.

Rob was inspired to launch the campaign after his mother and a close friend were cared for by Macmillan Cancer Support so he witnessed first-hand the incredible support and care they were given.

Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer in Lincolnshire and across the UK, receive essential medical, practical and emotional support. In 2015, the charity reached 2 million cancer patients through Macmillan Services.

In addition to these patients, Macmillan helped many more carers, family members and friends, reaching 5.8 million people in total.

There are currently 28,000 people living with cancer in Lincolnshire and it is predicted the number will more than double to 58,500 by 2030 – enough to fill Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium nearly six times.

Jamie Davenport, Fundraising Manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire, adds: “Macmillan works tirelessly to support people in Lincolnshire living with cancer, and their families. But resources are tight. We rely heavily on donations from the hard work of fundraisers such as BPE and Rob.

“Please, if you can join in the walk and help fundraise, any level of support would make a huge difference to Macmillan and to the people that we support.”

For more information, you can visit the Macmillan Walks website here. You can sponsor Rob here.